Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

