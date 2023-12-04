Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.71.

SNOW stock opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.90. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $311,427,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $226,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

