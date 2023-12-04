Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

