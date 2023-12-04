Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.71.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

