Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $185.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.90. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

