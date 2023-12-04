SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEDG. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

