Sourcerock Group LLC Acquires 3,424 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. NOW makes up approximately 0.3% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned 0.18% of NOW worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of NOW by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NOW Price Performance

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,912. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.30 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

