Sourcerock Group LLC Grows Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,532 shares during the period. Oceaneering International makes up about 5.3% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $41,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 309,407 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 408,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

OII traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $20.39. 159,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock worth $1,257,893. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

