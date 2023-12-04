Sourcerock Group LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 639,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,681,000. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 2.9% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,991. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

