Sourcerock Group LLC Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sourcerock Group LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 816,189 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 2.1% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

