Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Head-To-Head Review

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern California Bancorp 24.41% 11.10% 1.30% Shinhan Financial Group 13.43% 7.46% 0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern California Bancorp $97.25 million 2.83 $16.11 million N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group $18.75 billion 0.78 $3.25 billion $5.84 4.86

Analyst Recommendations

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Southern California Bancorp and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern California Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shinhan Financial Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Shinhan Financial Group has a consensus target price of $32.31, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than Southern California Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern California Bancorp beats Shinhan Financial Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture capital, non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

