S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.1% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $420.64. The stock had a trading volume of 274,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.02.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.90.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.