SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

