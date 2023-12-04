SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.63

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.63 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 66388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $548.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

