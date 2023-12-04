SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Stake Lowered by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,803 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $87.54 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPX Technologies

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.