Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$101.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.50.

Stantec Price Performance

TSE STN opened at C$101.89 on Thursday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$63.38 and a 12 month high of C$101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.2231405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

