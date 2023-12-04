Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

