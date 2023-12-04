Steem (STEEM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.79 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $114.51 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00174506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00586288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00404079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00047216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00121882 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,994,532 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.