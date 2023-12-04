Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $585.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.65.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $547.16 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $530.57 and its 200 day moving average is $502.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.