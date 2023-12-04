Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Gap Up to $47.93

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.93, but opened at $49.92. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 22,556 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

