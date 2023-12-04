StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
