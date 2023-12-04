StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $760.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $99,858.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,481.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $297,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,344.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 6,455 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,481.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 142,948 shares of company stock worth $2,222,348. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.7% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

