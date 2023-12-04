StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.