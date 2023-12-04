StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
