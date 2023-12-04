StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

