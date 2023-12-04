StockNews.com Upgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.