STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Head-To-Head Review

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Nyxoah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $36.16 million 0.43 -$5.55 million ($0.20) -2.19 Nyxoah $3.25 million N/A -$32.90 million ($1.79) -2.76

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Nyxoah 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 766.39%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.79%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -20.40% -38.76% -14.12% Nyxoah -1,191.93% -38.46% -31.45%

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Nyxoah on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also provides TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.