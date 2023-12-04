Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

