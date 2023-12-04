Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,281 shares during the quarter. Surgery Partners makes up 2.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 4.25% of Surgery Partners worth $241,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 203,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,770. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

