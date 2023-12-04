Swmg LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Swmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.1% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allie Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,037,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,562,000 after acquiring an additional 567,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $458.12. The stock had a trading volume of 774,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,651. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $354.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

