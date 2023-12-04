TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) Insider William (Bill) Crichton Purchases 181,741 Shares

TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Crichton purchased 181,741 shares of TASK Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$77,239.93 ($51,152.27).
William (Bill) Crichton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 23rd, William (Bill) Crichton purchased 62,431 shares of TASK Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$24,972.40 ($16,538.01).
