TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) Insider William (Bill) Crichton Purchases 181,741 Shares

TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Crichton purchased 181,741 shares of TASK Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$77,239.93 ($51,152.27).

On Thursday, November 23rd, William (Bill) Crichton purchased 62,431 shares of TASK Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$24,972.40 ($16,538.01).

Task Group Holdings Limited develops and deploys cloud-based transactional management and mobile customer engagement solutions primarily for the hospitality sector. The company operates in two segments, Customer Relationship Management and Point of Sale. It offers cloud-based customer management and analytics solutions that enables retailers to engage with consumers in real time using connected devices under the Plexure brand; and cloud based single source POS solutions under the TASK brand.

