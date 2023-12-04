TD Securities Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$76.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The company has a market cap of C$74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.44. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$58.92 and a 52 week high of C$80.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

