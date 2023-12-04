TD Securities Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $33.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLS. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:CLS opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Celestica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

