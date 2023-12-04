TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Price Target Cut to $12.40

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.80 to $12.40 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised TDCX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TDCX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.40 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

TDCX opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $753.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.17. TDCX has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.47 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TDCX will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

