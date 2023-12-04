Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.90 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.80.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERIC. TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

ERIC stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.63. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,467 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

