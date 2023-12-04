TELUS (NYSE:TU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:TU opened at $18.50 on Friday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

