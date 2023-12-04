Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TENB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Tenable Stock Performance
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Tenable
In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
