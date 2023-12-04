Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,947,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,881,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,065 shares of company stock worth $8,059,240. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

