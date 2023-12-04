The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $269.02 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.