The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,383 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 4.15% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $282,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,486,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 253,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,809,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSGX. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.9 %

DSGX stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.57. 46,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,866. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.91 and a 12-month high of $82.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.