The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1,226.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,975,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.37. The stock had a trading volume of 377,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,821. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $285.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.95. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.