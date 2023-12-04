The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Cut by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Timken Trading Down 0.3 %

TKR traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 49,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,129. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

