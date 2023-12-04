The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,953 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of Vita Coco worth $30,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,842,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,746,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vita Coco by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after purchasing an additional 228,678 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.8 %

COCO stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.13. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $299,792,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,714.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292,553 shares of company stock worth $118,977,235. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

