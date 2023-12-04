The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.04. 2,987,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,161,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

