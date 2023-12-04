Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $53.03 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,280 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $53,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Barclays began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

