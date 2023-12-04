Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 60,839 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,839 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $58,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $113.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.