Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $54,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 137.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after buying an additional 89,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11,642.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $194.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

