Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.51 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.15 billion and $42.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00005736 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,590.83 or 0.99974542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,099,151,417 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.44631602 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $37,042,445.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

