Towle & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Towle & Co. increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,137,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the period. JELD-WEN accounts for about 4.9% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $37,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $16.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.