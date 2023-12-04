Towle & Co. Buys 1,910 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Towle & Co. lifted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Towle & Co. owned about 0.09% of Patrick Industries worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK opened at $85.14 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.34 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

